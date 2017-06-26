Horoscope: June 26, 2017

Birthdays: Ariana Grande, 24; Ryan Tedder, 38; Derek Jeter, 43; Chris O’Donnell, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen attentively. What you think and what’s actually happening might differ.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put in the time to exercise and take better care of your health, diet and the way you present yourself to the world. Let your imagination help you stand out with dignity, grace and a whole lot of class.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look over your financial situation and how you earn your living. It’s important to be realistic when it comes to your spending habits.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sign up for a course or dig up information about your family tree. Expanding your interests and your skills will send you down a new path that will encourage personal growth and new beginnings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Bring about change. Do your thing and do it in a big way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you do for others will bring you satisfaction as the compliments, well-wishes and acknowledgement of your efforts flood in. Spending time celebrating your victory with someone you love is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refrain from making snap decisions that could jeopardize your position at home or at work. Keep your life as simple as possible and choose moderation over excess.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t sweat the small stuff. Stay focused on the here and now and what you can do to achieve your dreams.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Work hard to bring about change. Pick up information, learn new skills and communicate with people who can offer sound advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at what you have and consider what you need. Getting rid of items you no longer use will free up space.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take any chance you get to explore something new. What you learn today will help you develop a lucrative plan for the future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pick up the pace. Dealing with personal or professional matters should be done with moderation in mind.