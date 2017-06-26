Kingman North Little League falls to Blythe, Kingman eliminated by Mohave Valley

KINGMAN – Kingman North Little League dropped into the loser’s bracket of the 10-12-year-old District 9 All-Star Tournament with a 10-4 loss to Blythe Saturday evening at Southside Park.

They play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City. That game is at 7 p.m. tonight.

Blythe scored four unearned runs in the first inning. A two-out infield error allowed one run to score, and Daylan Perez followed with a three-run homer off Kingman North starter Noah Velasquez.

Blythe tacked on another run in the second on a misjudged fly ball to the outfield, and added three more runs in the fourth on a passed ball and two throwing errors on a bloop single.

“We were sloppy, no doubt,” Kingman North manager Casey Gordon said. “We talked to the kids about it. They got down on themselves and made bad judgements.”

Velasquez helped his cause with a hard liner in the top of the second inning that split the gap between center and right field, and scored on a poor relay throw.

In the fourth, he tripled and scored on a passed ball, cutting Blythe’s lead to 5-2.

After Jordan Shopman and Corbyn Roddy walked to lead off the fifth, Velasquez singled and Kingman scored two runs on a botched rundown by Blythe, making it 8-4.

“Noah had a great game. He pitched well. We couldn’t ask more from him,” Gordon said. “Our bats were not hot like last night. Although we made defensive errors, we were in the game. We just came up short.”

Troy Edwards and Trenton Logan led off the sixth inning with back-to-back singles, but any possibility of a Kingman rally was thwarted by a nice sliding catch by Blythe’s center fielder.

The game was interrupted twice – first by a 15-minute delay for the lights to be turned on, and then by a dispute over the pitch count of Blythe ace Parker Laureiro. The official scorekeeper had him for 87 pitches, but Blythe’s coach had him at 84.

Gordon protested the game, contending that the 0-2 count on Hunter Vallaincourt should have been erased. Laureiro was suspended for two games.

“When you’ve got pitches over the limit, those pitches shouldn’t count,” Gordon said. “It might have changed the game, you never know. It sucks for the kids. Hunter was 0-2. If he had a clear count, I bet he would have had a hit.”

Mohave Valley 17, Kingman 4

Kingman South Little League All-Stars were eliminated from the tournament Saturday, falling to Mohave Valley, 17-4.

Kingman South starter Donald Dunn struck out Mohave Valley’s lead-off batter, but then couldn’t get out of the first inning as Mohave Valley racked up 12 runs.

“We couldn’t find the strike zone, and when we did find the strike zone, they hit the ball,” Kingman South manager DJ Dunn said. “They hit the ball well and we didn’t. Unfortunately, our bats never got going tonight.”

The South Stars plated three runs in the third inning on singles by Saul Perez-Lopez, Evan Esplin and Robert Brackett.

In the fourth, Perez-Lopez walked, Esplin singled and Bracket followed with an RBI-single for South’s final run.

Dunn said he had a “great bunch of kids,” and told them to keep their heads up, learn from their mistakes and move on.