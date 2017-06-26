Letter: Be that nation

I have been very saddened and alarmed by the direction our country has taken lately. The thing that is, I guess you could say, a last straw for me is that now they are thinking of sending Cubans back to Cuba!

I agree that our immigration laws must be respected and enforced, however Cubans already have resident status. Are we now going to take that away?

I am, and will continue to be, a proud American, but I also see our faults. Are we not a nation of immigrants? What happened to our heartfelt empathy for others?

Yes, our laws must be obeyed, but I always saw us as special. We cared, we loved, we understood.

Can we be that nation again?

Cee Jay Jackson

Golden Valley