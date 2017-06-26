Letter: In favor of tax increase

I fully support the increase as long as the “lion’s share” goes to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department.

As a former police officer, and subsequent deputy sheriff in Central California, it pains me to read of staff shortages in my chosen home of Kingman and Mohave County. We need to maintain a safe community by prevention, investigation and appropriate detention.



Fund them in a manner so they can retain staff and do their jobs.

Thank you for your clearly understood article about a complicated issue.

Wendy Dunlap

Kingman