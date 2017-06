I am an elementary teacher in Idaho and I am in need of some help.

I want to do a school project for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year with my class. I need a retired license plate from The Grand Canyon State (Arizona).

If you have one you could donate to me I would greatly appreciate your help. Thank you!

My school address is:

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

2801 Hunters Loop Blackfoot, ID, 83221.

Benjamin Parker

Blackfoot, Idaho