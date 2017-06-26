Mohave 911: Drugs for sale/transportation of dangerous drugs

Drugs for sale/transportation of dangerous drugs

On June 16, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Alejandro Trujillo-Ibanez, 22, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, all felonies, along with false report to law enforcement and fail to show driver’s license of identification, misdemeanors.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Shelton Avenue. They contacted the driver, who identified himself as Sergio, who handed the deputy a vehicle insurance card for Sergio. Deputies had the driver exit the vehicle where he was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the driver revealed an Arizona Identification card with the name of Jose Alejandro Trujillo-Ibanez and a picture matching the driver. Deputies also located a folded piece of paper allegedly containing a crystalline substance and a large amount of cash on Trujillo-Ibanez.

A records check showed Trujillo-Ibanez to not have a driver’s license. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 1.03 ounces.

Trujillo-Ibanez was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Burglary

On June 16, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Patrick Northrup, 32, of Kingman for burglary, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a burglary report at a home in the 2800 block of Devlin Avenue. Deputies arrived and contacted a 35-year-old woman who said she was out doing errands and received a text message from Northrup, her neighbor, reportedly stating that he went into her house and took some alcohol.

The woman said she initially thought Northrup was joking, but he reportedly said he got into her house through a window. She said Northrup returned her bottle of alcohol when she got home and said that he was playing a joke. The woman told deputies she didn’t give Northrup permission to enter her house.

Deputies contacted Northrup across the street at his house, who said he was playing a joke and allegedly admitted to entering his neighbor’s house.

Northrup was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Resisting arrest/aggravated assault/warrants arrest

On June 17, deputies arrested Rodney Cliff Riddle, 56, of Kingman for resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, felonies, along with threatening domestic violence, a failure to pay fines warrant issued from Globe Justice Court, both misdemeanors, and an undesignated warrant for failure to pay fines issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, it all started about 1:20 a.m. when deputies responded to the 2800 block of Northern Avenue regarding alleged threats that occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Devlin Avenue. A man said Riddle, his roommate, held up a machete and told him to get out of the house or he was going to cut his head off.

Deputies responded, but Riddle wouldn’t exit the house. Deputies learned the homeowner had the only key to the house and that he was unavailable. Deputies told the roommate to stay somewhere else until later that morning and then left.

At about 10:30 a.m., deputies returned to the home after learning Riddle was still there. They conducted a warrants check and found Riddle to have two warrants.

Riddle had locked the front door and ignored commands to exit. Deputies used a public announcement system and made repeated announcements for Riddle to exit, to which he refused.

Riddle started throwing items through windows at deputies and at one point started swinging the machete out of the window at deputies. No one was injured.

Deputies entered the house after the homeowner granted permission. Riddle continued to struggle as deputies took him into custody.

He was ultimately restrained, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without further incident.

Resisting arrest/shoplifting

On June 18, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kathryn Jo Wright, 24, of Kingman, for resisting arrest, felony, and shoplifting, misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to the Family Dollar store at 2930 Northern Avenue in reference to shoplifting. Dispatchers told deputies an employee said a woman had shoplifted from the store and was sitting in a dark blue truck in the parking lot.

Deputies arrived and found Wright reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of the described truck blaring loud music. Deputies determined that Wright had allegedly stolen an ice cream bar and some clothing.

She reportedly ignored the deputy when he asked her to turn the music down. She also didn’t open the door when asked, so deputies opened the car door and turned the music off themselves. Wright started screaming random things when deputies began to question her, but reportedly admitted to eating the ice cream.

Wright refused to exit the vehicle when deputies advised she was under arrest and asked her to exit the vehicle. As deputies grabbed Wright’s arm, she allegedly started swinging her arms and attempted to escape the deputy’s grip. She continued to struggle while being placed into custody.



She was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without further incident.

Unlawful flight

On June 18, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephen Augustus Durbin Jr., 45, of Kingman for unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies were patrolling the Kingman airport area when they saw a blue truck nearly hit a vehicle in front of it at a posted stop sign at Mohave Airport and Commence Drive.

Deputies watched the same truck quickly pass the vehicle in front by driving on the right of the dirt shoulder. They turned around and saw the truck turn onto Interstate Way. As deputies were attempting to catch up with the truck, they estimated it was traveling in excess of 50 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the truck continued without stopping.

Eventually the truck came to a stop in a dirt lot in the 4600 block of Interstate Way where the driver, identified as Durbin, was taken into custody without further incident.

Durbin allegedly said he didn’t hear the patrol vehicle behind him. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs/drugs paraphernalia

On June 20, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dillon James Flynn, 20, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with driving with a suspended license.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4000 block of East Ryan Avenue and contacted Flynn, the driver. A records check showed him to have a suspended license.

A search of Flynn allegedly revealed a black substance inside a clear plastic wrapper. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a spoon with a black and brown substance, multiple orange syringe caps and plastic bags.

Flynn reportedly said the items belonged to his girlfriend since she used his vehicle earlier and he put her heroin in his pocket to get rid of it later.

Flynn was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Warrants arrest

On June 21, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Garland Ferrell, 60, of Kingman on three felony warrants for failure to appear issued by Mohave County Superior Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a tip of the whereabouts of a wanted person at a home in the 2200 block of Devlin Avenue. Deputies contacted Ferrell regarding his outstanding warrants.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.