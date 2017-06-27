Horoscope: June 27, 2017

Birthdays: Ed Westwick, 30; Drake Bell, 31; Tobey Maguire, 42; J.J. Abrams, 51.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Network, travel, socialize and you will discover information that will help you get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your insight, not your emotions, to decipher what’s going on in your personal life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be attracted to a position that appears to be exactly what you want, but take a closer look and you’ll discover that the vast majority of what you are required to do will not be as exciting as you believe.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Voice your opinion and say “no” if you don’t like what’s being offered. Stand up for your rights and make suggestions you feel will benefit everyone involved.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A business trip will be met with an emotional response from someone who is surprised by your considerations. Listening attentively may change your perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look out for yourself and don’t be afraid to say “no” to someone putting emotional pressure on you to do something that doesn’t feel right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for ways to avoid overspending or situations that are spinning out of control due to a lack of understanding and an inability to compromise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Attend a special event or travel to a place you’ve never been before, but don’t overspend or neglect to have proper documentation if you want to avoid setbacks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do the unexpected and impress the people you encounter today. Your heartfelt way of expressing yourself will encourage others to trust you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home improvement projects or changing your routine will give you a boost. The personal changes you make will encourage you to spend more time with friends, children or your lover.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Deal with your peers openly and honestly. Your interest and concern in what others are up to will add to your popularity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Work with your peers and you will find it easier to get your way. An opportunity will develop if you participate in a networking event.