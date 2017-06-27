Snippets of Kingman history are being republished

“There are words of wisdom on the last page that gives a summary of integrity and what he hopes for the future for his family. I really appreciate that his legacy will go on.” -Candy Lander

Anyone who feels any kind of connection to this town built on mining, ranching and the railroad might want to pick up the reprinted edition of “Trails, Rails and Tales,” a 260-page book that was first printed in 1981, one year in advance of Kingman’s centennial.

The second edition, reprinted by the Mohave County Historical Society with permission from the Kingman Daily Miner, is on sale for $21 at Mohave Museum of History and Arts’ gift shop.

It’s perfect material for the coffee table, full of historic black-and-white photographs of pioneer ranching families, mining camps and machinery, the first businesses, the old railroad station, Kingman Power House and Laundry, Hualapai Indian tribes and area geography.

Contents range from early transportation in Mohave County to mining, ranching, the Chinese contribution, the Great Depression and snowbirds and retirees. It’s a fascinating compilation of stories told by the people of Kingman.

“I’ve read parts of it and the pictures are just outstanding,” said Sue Snell, secretary of the Mohave Museum board of directors and member of the gift shop committee. “The old high school, the old Methodist Church and courthouse, and then the pictures of the Hualapai chiefs in there. Those pictures are just priceless. It’s very, very neat and we want to make it available for people to get it.”

The book was commissioned by the City of Kingman’s Centennial Committee, and more than 200 people were interviewed. All of their stories were recorded on cassette tapes, which are still kept at the museum.

“Trails, Rails and Tales” suggests the “warmth of heart, the feeling of affection for one another that has truly been basic in Kingman people’s recollections of days past,” the book’s preface states.

Passing on history

Mert Glancy, a Kingman native whose father, Jim, came here in 1935, said the book was the brainstorm of James Miller, pastor of Kingman Presbyterian Church, and his wife, Clara.

About 100 copies were printed, but over the years, they were lost, destroyed and deteriorated. Glancy’s mother, Leta, gave each of her eight children a copy of the book, and Glancy still has hers.

“Well, a lot of time went by since 1982,” Glancy said during an interview at her business, Fifth Street Book Store. “We all had kids and this has never been reprinted. There’s a whole new bunch of people out there who had never seen the book and wanted it. The grandkids of these people need the opportunity to see the book.”

Glancy went to the Historical Preservation Committee about reprinting the book, but they didn’t seem interested, she said. So she took it to the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, of which she is a board member, and they thought it was a great idea.

The Mohave County Miner (now the Daily Miner), which printed the first book, had destroyed all of the original material, but the museum still had a copy.

It was falling apart, so the museum took it to H&H Printing where each page was removed, scanned and reprinted with a plastic ring binding.

“We asked (the Miner) if we could take it and scan it and preprint it because a lot of grandchildren and descendants might be interested in the history of Kingman and the stories of these pioneers,” Snell said.

The museum is stocking 25 books, and Glancy said she’ll probably order another 25, maybe more, before the end of the year when the contract for reprinting ends.

Horse to gavel

Mohave Museum of History and Arts is selling another book central to the history of Kingman, “From a Boy with a Horse to a Man with a Gavel,” which tells the story of Frank Gordon Jr.’s journey from Kingman to the Arizona Supreme Court.

This is a very interesting and fascinating book and a must-read for history buffs, especially those who want to know about one of Kingman’s more prominent citizens, Snell said.

The museum gift shop is selling the book at no profit for $25.

Candy Lander, Gordon’s daughter who still lives in Kingman, said her father wrote his autobiography for his immediate family and didn’t want the book published.

“I said, ‘Dad, you better rethink this.’ There’s a lot of old-timers in Kingman who will want this book, and he has a bazillion friends,” Lander said.

Excerpts from the book were printed in an attorneys’ magazine, so more people will probably be ordering it, she added.

Gordon’s book explores his childhood days and memories in Kingman, as well as life after the Supreme Court. He’s 88 and lives with his wife, Joan, in the Phoenix area.

“There are words of wisdom on the last page that gives a summary of integrity and what he hopes for the future for his family,” Lander said. “I really appreciate that his legacy will go on.”