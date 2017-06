I was surprised to fin,d on my last visit to Kansas City, Missouri, that the state sponsors train service between Kansas City and St Louis.

With thousands using it for business and pleasure within the state of Missouri, is there any reason that New Mexico and Arizona would not want to cooperate and contract with Amtrak about the establishment of service between Kingman and Albuquerque? Wouldn’t hurt to ask.

William Ressegue

Kingman