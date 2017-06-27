Letter: Charge for use of city logo

I propose the City of Kingman no longer allows free use of the city logo.

A user fee between $500 and $1,500 should be applied for, and paid for, in advance of any use of the logo. In addition, City Council should meet and discuss the business entity’s use of the logo and intended purposes, prior to allowing them to use it.

The mayor should also be required to review any and all applications for use of the city logo prior to allowing use. The District Attorney should review any and all such requests to use City of Kingman Arizona logo for any purpose.

Respectfully submitted

Elsie Ganzon