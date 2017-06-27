Letter: Long wait lines

Anytime I need to make an appointment with my primary physician it takes forever! The first time I got in very quickly. The next time it took two months, this time it’s been four months. That’s ridiculous!

Forget trying to get in if you are sick or something.

I know I am not alone in this issue. Why are we short on doctors? Is it due to the way our healthcare system is, or because we are a smaller town?

If it’s the latter, somehow we need to draw more doctors to Kingman. We certainly have enough to do since it takes so long to see a doctor.

I never ever had a problem getting in to see my doctor when I needed to, until we moved here.

Sue Beilman