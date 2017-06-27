Warbird Races draws crowds to airport runway

KINGMAN – There was plenty of remote controlled airplane traffic at the Kingman Airport Saturday.



The Kingman RC Modelers Club held their 2017 Kingman RC Warbird Pylon Race at the club’s small course about a mile south of the main terminal.

Although RC racing is a hobby for many members, the competition was fierce as the various classes of RC planes buzzed 700 feet around two pylons at speeds up to 200 mph.

Coming in first, second and third for their respective classes were:

Bronze: Terry Yates, Johan Gonzalez and John Wilson.

Silver: Carry Buschbaum, Bob Schmitz and Paul Smith.

Gold: Marty Flood, Steve Stewart and Tony Lopez.

For more information on the Kingman RC Modelers Club, contact Ben Poole 928-530-0370 or badapple18@gmail.com or contest director Charlie Moses at 928-681-9081 or safecracker321@gmail.com.