Postive implementation

Fellow Rotarian and Kingman Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Gregg Martin addressed Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Kingman’s upcoming Arizona Town Hall to be held Saturday, August 19 at Beale Celebrations. Martin explained the four components to the town hall (aka Gen K or Launch Kingman) are a pre-event survey, a youth event, the main event and the after event (to be held two days later at KRMC’s Mohave Room). The goal is to assimilate and implement what’s been discussed for the benefit and improvement of our community.