Representing the 11

Maverick San Antonio, a graduate of Lee Williams High School, was selected as the Student Rotarian for the month of April. Maverick stated he was grateful to receive the honor and expressed his gratitude during his presentation to the club.



Maverick was selected as the Student Rotarian because of his dedication to academic excellence, leadership and community service. Some of his extracurricular activities include: student council, speech and debate, National Honor Society, HOSA and FBLA. Outside of the classroom, Maverick has worked at KRMC both as a VolunTeen and as an ICU licensed nursing assistant.



Maverick’s accomplishments were celebrated at graduation as a “TOP 11” graduating senior. He will pursue a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing at NAU with the aspiration of becoming a critical care RN, BSN at KRMC.

