UPDATE: Bulldog fire still under investigation

UPDATE

KINGMAN – The fast moving fire, fanned by red flag conditions with 25-35 mph winds, 103 degree temperatures and low humidity challenged firefighters and other responders from throughout Mohave County while fighting the massive blaze at the recycling yard.

According to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Interim Fire Chief Wayne Eder, NACFD received a report of a brush fire at 2:30 p.m. and responded with a fire chief, battalion chief and four engine companies to the business at 3880 Andy Devine Ave. Kingman Fire Department crews ended up staying at the scene overnight for clean-up operations and to watch for possible rekindles.

Eder assumed command and requested assistance from the Kingman Fire Department. It was later determined that the fire started in Kingman city limits at the Bulldog recycling yard and spread into areas protected by NACFD.

As the fire spread, additional resources were requested from the Golden Valley, Yucca, Peach Springs, Pinion Pines, Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave Mesa and Bullhead City fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service.

A total of 54 firefighters responded with 17 engines, 1 heavy rescue company, 1 ladder company, 1 water tender, 1 rehab unit and 1 foam unit and with various support vehicles. The City of Kingman’s Fire Chief Jake Rhoades and Assistant Chief Keith Eaton responded along with three KFD battalion chiefs.

The following agencies provided support to the incident:

Mohave County Sherriff’s Office, AMR/River Medical Ambulance, American Red Cross, Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Mohave County Emergency Management, Unisource and BNSF railroad.

The fire affected three properties along Route 66, destroying 250 vehicles used for recycled auto parts along with piles of recyclable materials and heavy equipment.

The City of Kingman will be investigating the cause of the incident. There are currently no fire loss and damage estimates. No structures were lost and firefighters continued fighting the fire until 10 p.m., a nearly eight hour mission.



“The recently updated Mohave County Mutual Aid Plan proved instrumental in allowing the NACFD and Kingman Fire Departments to call neighboring resources for assistance,” Eder said.

No injuries were reported, however, AMR did tend to several firefighters who became overheated. The large amount of resources called were used for both fighting the fire and relief of initial attack fire crews who were operating under extreme conditions. BNSF shut down rail operations for a portion of the afternoon and Route 66 was closed to allow fire hoses to be stretched across to reach fire hydrants.

“I want to extend my personal appreciation for the hard work and cooperation of all the agencies yesterday,” said Eder. “Without this team effort, this incident could have rapidly escalated.”

For additional information on the fire, contact Chief Eder at NACFD at 928-757-3151.

There were brief power outages to parts of central and northern Kingman, but they were unrelated to the fire, according to Bill DeJulio, Senior Director of Unisource Electric in Kingman and Lake Havasu. The fire destroyed a power pole at the Bulldog facility, but was unrelated to a larger interruption around 2:30 p.m.

DeJulio said Unisource crews were transferring circuits between transformers within the substation at Harrison Street and Airway Avenue, but missed a step in the process, briefly cutting power to residents and businesses.

“That was our error and we corrected it. In about two-minutes everyone was back up,” DeJulio said. “It had nothing to do with heat or being overloaded.”

This is the third fire for Bulldog Recycling and Disposal businesses since May 2016. Sparks from a grinder were suspected as the cause of the May 25 fire at the 2800 E. Andy Devine Ave. location. A massive blaze July 6 forced recycling operations to move to the location near the KAR Recycling Center and has so far gone without explanation.

The Daily Miner contacted Bulldog Recycling. They declined to make a statement.

ORIGINAL

Numerous agencies responded Monday afternoon to a massive fire at Bulldog Disposal and Recycling on Route 66.

The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. Traffic in both directions was diverted from Route 66 as of about 3 p.m.

Kingman Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Bureau of Land Management all had fire crews at the scene. Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Department of Transportation all had units to divert traffic and keep spectators at bay. Unisource had crews to repair powerlines that were damaged.

This is the third fire since May 2016 for Bulldog Recycling and Disposal. No information on the cause or extent of damage has been released as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.