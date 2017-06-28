Fence Busters Re-Dux Tourney is a hit for Kingman

KINGMAN – Though the temperatures hovered in the 110-degree range, teams from all over Arizona came out to play last weekend in the 2017 City of Kingman Fence Busters Re-Dux Men’s Softball Tournament.

The two-day tournament featured teams competing in two divisions at Centennial Park.

When the dust had settled, Team S.I.K., led by coach Leno Barela, won the upper division after it defeated the previously unbeaten team Lietz Fraize in a single elimination showdown.

Team Quiet Storm, led by coach J.J. Harris, won the lower division title. Quiet Storm entered the championship game with a perfect record, only to lose the first game of their double elimination event. The loss forced a late afternoon playoff where they emerged victorious.

Softball wasn’t the only activity offered, as Cosmic Bounce House owner Gabe Otero generously donated their services to offer a free bounce castle fun. The Parks and Recreation Staff were also on hand offering free arts and craft activities.

The City of Kingman Parks Maintenance staff prepped the fields, even dealing with an untimely water main break which forced the rearranging of the early games of the event. Teams, players and spectators had many positive comments about the format of the event and most said that they planned to be in attendance next year.

This tournament was a huge step in the direction of revitalizing the sports tournament culture in the City of Kingman. The City hopes to keep this weekend for the Fence Busters Tournament every year, and they intend to reach out to the softball communities in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles to help grow the numbers for 2018.