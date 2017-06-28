Attempted murder in Bullhead

Bullhead City – Bullhead City police arrested Albert Kevin Dominguez Jr., 53, for attempted first degree murder Friday.

According to BHCPD spokeswoman Emily Fromelt, police responded to home in the 200 block of Park River Drive for a weapons offense.

Dominguez’s father reported that he had received several calls from his son saying he was angry about some family business. When the parents got to their home, Dominguez Jr. started an argument with them and reportedly pointed a shotgun at his father and told him that he was going to kill him. Dominguez Jr. fired one shot at his father, but missed. The shotgun jammed and his father fled to the bedroom and closed the door. Dominguez Jr. was able to clear the weapon and allegedly fired a second shot through the bedroom door. The father, age 75, was not shot or injured.

Albert Dominguez Jr. was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail.