Horoscope: June 28, 2017

Birthdays: Kellie Pickler, 31; John Cusack, 51; Kathy Bates, 69; Mel Brooks, 91

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let your imagination help you out when dealing with children, your romantic partner or someone looking for a handout. Preparation will be your saving grace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make plans that will help transform your home into a place you want to spend your time and also entertain friends and relatives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional incident will develop if you or someone you are dealing with is not honest or upfront with information. Put your efforts into creative endeavors that calm your nerves and encourage personal growth.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Check out job opportunities or group activities that will improve your life and current situation. Let your emotions and intuition help you make the best choices for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Behind-the-scenes activities can be expected. Someone may try to outmaneuver you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rely on your intuition when dealing with others. Partnerships look favorable and can help you bring about the changes you desire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s best not to offer your opinion until you have all the facts. Acting on a hunch or an assumption will turn into a costly financial or emotional situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll see through anyone who tries to lead you astray. Your insight into what works and what doesn’t will help you conquer your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s important to be straightforward when discussing joint ventures. Emotions will swell if you give someone the wrong impression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll come up with some good ideas that will prompt changes within your relationships. Don’t just talk about what you want to do, make good on your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Examine the possibility of making changes to your residence, lifestyle or financial dealings. Make alterations that will ease your stress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal change that alters your appearance or the way others view you is favored. Attend a function that allows you to voice your opinions and present what you have to offer.