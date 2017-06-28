Letter: A skunk in the wood pile

Trump hasn’t been in office six months, and he is already facing criminal investigations, allegations of espionage and treason by his campaign underlings, money laundering, tax evasion, fraud and who knows what else.

The republican party got conned by a con man. Trump is a former democrat who suddenly decided he was a conservative. He is a person who denied rent to blacks and has a obsession with anyone Muslim, which means a billion plus of the world. However, he likes the Saudi money and loves them Russian oligarchs doing business with him.

I think only a half wit or idiot couldn’t see a skunk is in the wood pile.

My grandfather had a favorite saying: “lay down with dogs, you will get fleas.” Those who lay down with traitors will be either unwitting fools used by traitors or willing traitors themselves.

Ralph Hill

Kingman