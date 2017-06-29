Horoscope: June 29, 2017

Birthdays: Martin Truex Jr., 37; Nicole Scherzinger, 39; Melora Hardin, 50; Gary Busey, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional deception and ulterior motives are present. Decipher the real meaning behind what someone is saying.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s OK to do things differently. Be who you are and you will attract the interest of someone who is perfectly suited for collaboration.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be disillusioned by what is going on at home. Read between the lines and ask questions if you are uncertain about specifics that refer to settlements, health matters or legalities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Plan to visit an old friend or relative. Moving about from one place to another will give you a sense of freedom and a greater chance to discover all you can about different cultures and lifestyles.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Rethink your budget and recent spending. A more conservative approach to money matters will ease your stress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. It’s important to build respect and put a stop to being used by someone demanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up whatever situation you face at work or at home. Overreaction based on speculation will result in regret.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal and professional partnerships are favored. Business trips, interviews and well-considered plans will help you excel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Separate your personal and professional lives. Letting your emotions interfere will affect your job performance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Try something new. Make physical improvements that will encourage you to head in a direction you’ve wanted to go in for some time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Open up about the way you feel and the plans you want to put into play. You may face opposition, but discussing the future with someone your choices will affect will help you find out where you stand.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take time to nurture your relationships with others. Whether it’s with your children, a sibling, peer or lover, the time spent listening and showing interest will improve your connection.