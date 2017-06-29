Hot, dry conditions cause red flag warning

KINGMAN - The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to two separate wildfires on Tuesday. The first fire at 10:54 a.m. was located in Hackberry and was a joint effort between BLM Kingman and NACFD.

NACFD provided the fire chief, one brush engine and two heavy pumpers with a total of five personnel. Pinion Pines Fire District also provided two engines during this response. BLM personnel managed the incident with NACFD providing support for fire attack and air operations. A total of 25 acres burned on state and federal land with no structures damaged or injuries reported.

The second fire occurred at 1:17 p.m. when NACFD received a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Eagle Rock and Castle Rock. Two engines responded with an additional two engines and three battalion chiefs from Kingman Fire Department and one engine from Golden Valley. The fire spread to an unoccupied home and outbuilding prior to being brought under control. Support was received from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and AMR/River Medical. This fire was determined to be suspicious in origin, and anyone with information regarding this fire is requested to contact NACFD or MCSO.



As the area has been under Red Flag warnings and as temperatures continue to hover around 100 degrees, all open burning in the communities of Butler, Valle Vista, Chloride, Truxton and North Kingman have been suspended until further notice.



For additional information, please contact Chief Wayne Eder at (928)757-3151.