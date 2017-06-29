Kingman Photo: Getting doggy checkups

Alexandria Smith, left, works the sign-up booth Monday at Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic, as Mary Jennings and her dog, Ruby, arrive for rabies shots.

The veterinary business at 1707 Andy Devine Ave. holds a low-cost vaccine and shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, and waives the $10 office visit fee. Rabies shots are $10, with discounted shot packages for dogs and cats.

More than 85 pet owners had signed up by noon, some of them with multiple pets, Smith said.

The next shot clinic is July 17.