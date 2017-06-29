Obituary: Tommy F. Jaramillo

Tommy F. Jaramillo passed away on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 60. Tommy was born in Kingman, Arizona on Thursday, March 7, 1957.

He is survived by his brother; Johny Jaramillo, his daughter; Jessica, his son; Adam, his sisters; Donna Pruitt and Patricia Pruitt, wife; Carolina Jaramillo, four grandchildren, and many aunts and uncles.

Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. July 1, 2017 at Sutton Funeral Home with a gathering at the American Legion, 225 E. Oak St, Kingman, Arizona from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.