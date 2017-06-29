Residential fire displaces ten

KINGMAN – A house fire displaced ten occupants and four dogs Tuesday night.

According to Assistant Chief Keith Eaton, four engines responded to a home in the 1900 block of Mullen Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived and found no smoke or fire showing.

The occupants had evacuated the home and told crews the fire was in the attic. A further look determined a small fire in the attic over the garage. Many of the family’s belongings were being stored in the attic and the storage hampered firefighting efforts.

Interior fire crews confirmed the home was clear of any more occupants and the fire was quickly brought under control. Overhaul and salvage operations continued to confirm the spread of the fire. Light smoke and heavy water damage was noted throughout the structure and fire loss figures are inconclusive at this time.

No one was hurt during the incident. American Red Cross was called to assist the home’s occupants. Units from American Medical Response assisted KFD with medical needs. Kingman Police Department assisted with traffic control.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.