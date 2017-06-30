Democratic cookout hopes to celebrate diversity

KINGMAN – As the age, ethnic, and education demographics in Kingman continue to shift, so does the political landscape.

MoveOn.org, the largest independent, progressive, digitally-connected organizing group in the United States, will be hosting ‘Potluck in the Pais’ as part of nationwide Resistance Summer Community Cookouts at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Deer Canyon picnic area Hualapai Mountain Park at 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road.

Mohave County Democrats Central Committee District 1 Chairwoman Susie Gestrine has taken a local lead in the movement.

“In May, I was chosen to be one of 1,000 MoveOn mobilizers for Resistance Summer,” she said. “This is the first of three events I’ll be organizing throughout the summer.”

According to the MoveOn website, the Resistance Summer Community Cookouts are an opportunity for a range of local and national partner groups in the Resistance to come together with friends old and new. They hope to build relationships and celebrate the diversity that makes them stronger.

Since November, Americans have been engaged in nonstop peaceful resistance to what MoveOn calls the dangerous rhetoric and actions of the Trump administration and the GOP. Millions have marched, protested, called, written, and otherwise stood up. The cookout is a time to take a moment and celebrate what they’ve achieved and recharge for the work ahead.

The non-profit group has organized and worked together to win what they consider the biggest campaigns of our time – ending the Iraq War, electing Barack Obama president, enacting health care reform and taking down the Confederate flag from the state house grounds in South Carolina.

The gatherings are about partnerships and politics.

“The main focus is just to get together with other people who are working on the Resistance movement and to regroup for events to come,” Gestrine said. “Although the (GOP) healthcare bill will also be a focus.”

The non-partisan event is open to the public. It is a potluck picnic, so people should also bring a chair. There is a $7 per car day-use fee at the park as well.

Please RSVP at https://act.moveon.org/event/cookout_attend/12088.

Go to www.MoveOn.org for more information about the organization.

