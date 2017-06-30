Have some ice cream and cruise down Stockton Hill

KINGMAN – Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a splash, in July.

The first Ice Cream Social and Cruise will take place Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The event is being hosted by the Claus Cause, an organization looking to give back to Kingman children in need.

The Claus Cause organization was started by a local couple, who have taken on the major role of Santa and Mrs. Claus for several events that take place around the holiday season. These events are held all over Kingman, from Mohave Community College to KRMC.

After multiple years of sitting and talking with hundreds of children, Santa and Mrs. Claus began to notice something; several Kingman children had to go without the “normal” Christmas celebrations.

“Santa would ask a child, ‘have you been good this year, did you make your bed?’ and there were children who would say things like, ‘I don’t have a bed,’ and it broke our hearts,” said Mrs. Claus, Mary Taylor.

The couple decided that they would try to raise donations for these children, to help them have a better Christmas than what they would have without the Claus Cause.

“We’ve already been approached by families who have lost a parent this year, and we would like to provide a Christmas to those families,” Taylor said.

The Claus Cause organization works to provide toys, books and funds to families in need. They reach out and hold events, such as the Ice Cream Social and Cruise, in order to raise awareness of their efforts as well as seek donations.

Saturday’s event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mohave Community College. First, there will be an ice cream social where attendees will get to converse and learn more about the Claus Cause organization.

Following the social, at approximately 7:30, attendees will be invited to take part in a “cruise” down Stockton Hill, ending at The Wine Cellar on Beale Street.

While there is no cost to attend, there will be T-shirts for sale, and donations to the Claus Cause are always appreciated.

The Taylors hope to make the Ice Cream Social and Cruise a monthly event to take place on the first Saturday of each month. The hope is to have the cruise pick up from the business where it ended the previous month, and continue to a new business, continuing the cycle.