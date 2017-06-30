Horoscope: June 30, 2017

Birthdays: Michael Phelps, 32; Monica Potter, 46; Mike Tyson, 51; David Alan Grier, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Travel and dealing with siblings, friends or neighbors will pose problems for you if you aren’t able to control the situation. Overindulgence on your part or someone else’s could damage your relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Physical alterations will boost your ego and put a twinkle back in your eyes. Your confidence will help you get ahead professionally and personally.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for the good in everyone and everything. A positive attitude will deter others from messing with you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make romance a priority. Personal physical changes geared toward better health and fitness will pay off, while indulgence will set you back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make your personal life a priority. A subtle change will give you the pick-me-up you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful when dealing with your money or your possessions. Someone will be anxious to take advantage of you if you aren’t careful about donations and lending to others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what you can do to make your life better. Do your best to stabilize any situation by doing what’s best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Control your emotions. If you or someone else overreacts, it will set off a chain of events that will slow you down. Keep your life simple and move forward at a steady pace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Offer advice and encouragement, but when it comes to making a donation or taking on what doesn’t belong to you, take a pass. Overindulgence could lead to disaster.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Too much of anything will end up weighing you down. Emotional persuasion will prompt you to get involved in something that isn’t in your best interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t learn the hard way. Do your research before you get caught up in something that will end up costing you physically, emotionally or financially.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Partnership plans or signing up to help someone will encourage you to put in more time developing new ways to use your skills. In-depth discussions will bring you closer to your dreams.