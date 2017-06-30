Police alerts for the holiday weekend

KINGMAN – Take precautions while drinking and using fireworks this weekend.

“Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving!”

According to Kingman Police Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, as part of the Western AZ DUI Task Force, the Kingman Police Department will be out in force this weekend seeking out those who choose to drink and/or do drugs and drive. KPD is able to provide enhanced DUI enforcement during holidays and major local events due to a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.



Those who choose to drink alcohol while celebrating the Independence Day holiday are urged to designate a sober driver. Anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be arrested, face hefty fines, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, their driver’s license suspended and they’ll be booked into the Mohave County jail.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, immediately call KPD at 928-753-2191 or Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, provide a good description of vehicle and driver, direction of travel, and if possible a license plate to assist law enforcement in removing the subject from the road. Do not confront the individual, simply be a good witness and keep a safe distance.

Fireworks prohibited

It should come as no surprise that fireworks are prohibited.

The use, discharge or ignition of fireworks within the city limits of Kingman is prohibited. Sparklers or any other item that emits a spark, launches, flies or explodes is prohibited.

Kingman Municipal Code, Section 7-302, states that a violation of this section is a Class One misdemeanor, punishable by arrest, jail time and fines.

Exceptions include events that have been approved by an official permit, such as the Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

Expect traffic restrictions during the July 4 fireworks display.

The fireworks start 9 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. About 10 minutes before they kick off, Harrison Street between Motor Avenue and Detroit Avenue will be closed to all traffic for safety reasons.



Upon completion of the fireworks, Harrison Street will reopen, at which time traffic along Fairground Boulevard near the fairgrounds entrance will be restricted to allow safer exit from the fairgrounds.

Cooper said to drive safely and watch for pedestrians.

“Coffee with Cops”

The next “Coffee with Cops” event is scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday at Lewis Kingman Park at 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave.



This is an opportunity for members of the community to meet and talk with members of the police department. Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and light refreshments with KPD.



If you’ve ever wondered if your vehicle’s window tint is “legal,” members of the KPD motor squad will be on hand with tint metering devices, and will be on hand to let you know, without fear of a citation.