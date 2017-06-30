Safety can be fun too

KINGMAN – Sometimes the greenery of Centennial Park can make one feel like they’re not even in Kingman.

That might’ve been the case for many families at the Summer Safety Fair June 17.

Firetrucks, cop cars, a Mine Resistant Armor Protected vehicle and a helicopter drew plenty of spectators. The event was sponsored by Kingman police and fire departments, the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Central Arizona, Arizona Health Start Program and a few local, private businesses.

Kids and adults got to peek inside firetrucks from the Kingman, Pinion Pine, Yucca and Northern Arizona Consolidated fire departments. Kingman Police had a cruiser on site as well as their MRAP for folks to poke around in. Tristate Careflight landed one of their air ambulance helicopters on one of the softball fields.

About 150 needy families received free car and booster seats thanks to the efforts of Country Financial representative Rachel Simiele.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health passed out sunscreen and hand sanitizer. The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Central Arizona educated families on pool and water safety. BNSF Police had representatives explaining the importance of staying away from the railroad tracks while AMR/River Medical paramedics gave on-the-spot CPR lessons.

There were other summer activity sign ups, bicycle safety tips, child ID kits, a bounce house, shaved ice and raffles.