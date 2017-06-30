Small blaze quickly became a major problem

PRESCOTT – What started as a half-acre fire near Pine Flat has grown to more than 20,000 acres in just a few days.

The fire has been extremely aggressive, preventing firefighter crews from getting a handle on it. Despite nonstop attempts to slow the blaze, it’s still only about 1 percent contained.

Pete Gordon, Prescott National Forest Fire Chief, said this fire in particular has presented many challenges.

The backcountry it has been racing through is difficult to access, the terrain is steep and rugged, and the fuel loads (vegetation) haven’t burned in at least 45 or 50 years.

“There are areas where this fire is now burning that I’m not sure if we even have a history of when it last burned, so it could be older than that,” Gordon said.

No matter, after about 30 years of being undisturbed, the variety of vegetation found in the Bradshaw Mountains area (known as chaparral) becomes explosive, Gordon said.

Additionally, the fire started south and west of many of Yavapai County’s communities, and the predominant winds this time of year are from the southwest. Then there’s the matter of rain, or, the absence of it.

The last measurable rainfall at the Prescott airport was on May 31, according to the National Weather Service. And in the entire month of May, the Prescott airport only saw a little more than half an inch of precipitation.

Finally, Arizona just recently went through a heat wave that broke several records, including Prescott’s streak for 100-plus degree weather.

When such conditions all combine, the fire community calls it alignment.

“Like when we say the stars were aligned, it’s that idea, but it’s very tangible,” Gordon said. “We’ve got areas where, frankly, the probability of success is near zero.”

Fire officials have been aware that the Bradshaw Mountains area south and west from Prescott to Dewey-Humboldt is a high-risk wildfire zone.

“That’s the country we’ve been worried about because of this alignment and the type of fuels that are there,” Gordon said. “This was not a question of if, it was a question of when.”

Despite this knowledge, the priority for fire treatment has always been immediately surrounding the communities, rather than deeper into the woods where the fire has been able to flourish and gain momentum.

“It got a head of steam, built up energy, built up fire, and now it’s pushing toward communities,” said Todd Abel, Southwest Area Incident Management Team operations section chief.

It’s for this reason that fires that start within or near communities are much easier to deal with.

“I would much rather have a fire start within a few miles of our communities than something like this starting several miles away,” Gordon said. “The reason I say that is because I think we have a much better chance of success. My firefighters are going to take less risk within that buffer we’ve treated than this stuff out here.”

Moving forward, Gordon expects they’ll start building better fire defense further from the communities.

“We happen to be under some current environmental analysis to do the legal work to start doing the treatments further into the woods,” Gordon said.