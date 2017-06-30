Two separate scams are hitting the Kingman area

Fake MSCO Deputy

Both Kingman Police and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have put out alerts on potential scams and impostors.

MCSO is warning the public of a telephone scam involving a man posing as a deputy.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, two Kingman residents have reported receiving a telephone call from someone posing as a Deputy James Marshall with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The impostor was telling the residents they have warrants and needed to pay fines of $1,000 and $2,000, respectively. The impostor then proceeded to ask one of the victims sexually related questions. The Sheriff’s Office called the suspected impostor at 928-362-5531, who then became agitated, began yelling and hung up.

Carter said this is a scam and MCSO does not conduct business in this manner and to always be cautious when it comes to sending money, providing personal information including credit card numbers.

If you suspect fraud, contact MCSO at 928-753-0753, or Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191.

IRS scams

According to Kingman Police Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, a scam is hitting the Kingman area where scammers are calling people and pretending to be IRS officials. In these fake telephone calls and text messages, the scammer will threaten arrest or deportation and demand payment of overdue taxes via a prepaid card or iTunes card.

KPD has recently been receiving numerous calls and reports on a daily basis and has been in contact with the IRS who provided the following response:

“Despite arrests effected in October 2016, there are copy-cat fraudsters that continue to impersonate IRS employees with spontaneous text messages and recorded phone calls to area residents. Corporate IRS continues publicizing that impersonation of an IRS employee is a crime and that IRS never mandates how a taxpayer should pay their taxes, including with a pre-paid or iTunes card. The message matrix also informed that IRS never contacts a taxpayer via telephone to demand payment or threatens a taxpayer with arrest or deportation for failure to timely pay their taxes.”

The IRS message to the public is nearly the same, but with new guidance due to the implementation of a new Private Debt Collection Program. The new program provides for use of collection agencies to contact taxpayers on behalf of IRS, including telephonically, to collect taxes that have been outstanding for a significant period of time. This new program may cause some confusion for taxpayers due to the ongoing IRS impersonation scam.”

The new IRS message matrix informs that despite the potential for telephone contacts allowed by the new program, at no time will a collection agency be allowed to use threatening language or demand payment of taxes with a prepaid card.

Go to www.IRS.gov to learn more about the new Private Debt Collection program.