Golden Valley man allegedly drives drunk in car with interlock device

GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Raul Garza, 22, of Kingman Monday for aggravated DUI with ignition interlock, a felony.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies responded to a convenience store in the 5000 block of Highway 68 at approximately 12:30 a.m. regarding a man later identified as Garza allegedly drinking and driving around the gas pumps in a black Hyundai asking for gas money. Deputies arrived and stopped the car.



Deputies smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and when they asked if he had been drinking, Garza allegedly retrieved an open 32 ounce beer from the floorboard. Deputies also noticed the vehicle was equipped with an interlock device as Garza grabbed the device and blew into it. Deputies watched the device beep and blinking red lights and the word ‘fail’ lit up. A records check showed Garza’s license to be valid with ignition interlock restrictions.



Following the field sobriety tests, Garza was taken into custody and transported to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office where an analysis reportedly revealed his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.29 percent. Garza allegedly admitted to taking a Xanax pill and snorted methamphetamine Sunday night. A blood sample was taken from him to be submitted to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Lab for further analysis.



He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without incident. The vehicle was towed from the scene.