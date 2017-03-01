Horoscope: March 1, 2017

Birthdays: Justin Bieber, 23; Kesha, 30; Lupita Nyong’o, 34; Ron Howard, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ve got the drive to do something spectacular. Gather information and set up meetings. Set your sights on your goals and do your best to explore new possibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Deal with matters pertaining to your private finances, or government agencies with caution. Refuse to let anyone back you into a compromising corner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of the important details of your occupation. How well you work with others will make a difference to the outcome of a situation you face at work.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone will try to take over or bully you into something you should have no part of. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or pressure you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Short trips, personal pick-me-ups and celebrating your good fortune with someone you love are featured. Opportunities will be abundant, and put you in a stellar position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Self-criticism will do you good and bring about alterations to the way you do things. Limit your expenditures and don’t overindulge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn from those with more experience than you. Cooperation will work to your advantage when seeking advancement. Partnerships look promising.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be tempted by what someone offers you. Do your best to impress your employer or other talented people in your field. Mingle, show off your talent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Communication and obtaining accurate information will be a challenge. Stick to the people you know and improve your personal relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pressure will be put on you to take action before you are ready to participate. Don’t feel obligated to align yourself with anyone who appears unstable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A joint venture will change your life. Take the initiative to put your plans in motion. Personal gains can be made by using your unique skills.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make decisions instead of taking orders. Be creative and look for alternative ways to live your life. Don’t give in to peer pressure. Use your imagination.