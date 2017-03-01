KRMC inadvertently sends erroneous bills to former patients

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that a batch of incorrect bills was mistakenly sent to thousands of former KRMC patients.

KRMC spokeswoman Teri Williams said the statements are dated Feb. 24 and were mailed on Monday. They are expected to begin arriving at customers’ homes later this week.

According to Brenda Levy, assistant director of KRMC’s Patient Financial Services, the hospital uses an automated billing system. A software glitch caused the system to automatically print and mail statements for accounts that may still be pending insurance payment. These accounts date as far back as 2014.

Valid bills were also mailed at the same time, so Levy urges everyone to carefully review any KRMC bills received over the next two weeks. Please contact Patient Financial Services at 928-263-3534 if your statement appears incorrect.

“We have fixed the system and want to assure our customers that although they may receive an incorrect statement, their account at the hospital is accurate,” Levy said. “Therefore we strongly urge you to call us if you have questions.”

“We realize that this error may result in possible confusion or inconvenience to our customers and we are truly sorry,” she added.