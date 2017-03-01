Letter: BLM’s Rule 2.0 might not be sexy, but we need it

Thank you for covering the important ramifications of the ongoing attempt to repeal BLM’s Planning 2.0 process.

It truly is an unsexy subject, but it is emblematic of the way extractive industries systematically attempt to rig the game in their favor, at the expense of all Americans who enjoy our public lands and for which they are held in trust.

Planning 2.0 would increase public input. Additional public input from all parties is essential to good government and an effective democracy.

Opportunities for input allow diverse stakeholders to have a more direct say in the content of a final plan and ensure all land uses and resources are properly identified and managed – saving time and taxpayer money.

Only those interested in using their money and lobbying power to direct actions from behind the scenes and exert special influence benefit from going back to the old rules.

Now is the time for recreationists and members of the public of all stripes to come together to oppose any attempts to take away our ability to directly engage with the government agencies that manage our public lands.

There is too much at stake to sit idly by.

Katie Davis

Western Director

Wildlands Network