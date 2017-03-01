Student Rotarian: Tara Sherwood

Tara Sherwood was recently recognized by the Kingman Rotary Club as a 2016-2017 Student Rotarian. Tara is a senior at the Kingman Academy of Learning. She was selected to represent KAOL as a Student Rotarian because of her success both inside and outside the classroom. Besides her excellent grade point average, Tara also excels in the community. She has spent the past four years volunteering at Kingman Regional Medical Center and also tutoring younger students. Tara has been an extremely involved student and leader during her four years at KAOL. Some of her extracurricular activities include National Honor Society, Student Council, and the Soroptomist Club. She is currently the student council vice president and serves as the president of the National Honor Society. Tara also excels on the athletic field by participating in volleyball, softball and golf. Tara plans on attending Northern Arizona University and pursuing a career in medicine. The Kingman Rotary Club is proud of Tara and all of her accomplishments.