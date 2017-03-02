Kingman High School baseball tourney opens today with 8 teams

KINGMAN – Kingman High School’s baseball team will hold a tournament from March 2-4 starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. on Saturday. The tournament is broken down into Pools.

Pool A: Kingman Bulldogs, Mohave Thunderbirds, Gila Ridge Hawks, and Page Sand Devils.

Pool B: Lee Williams, River Valley Dust Devils, Lake Havasu, and Kingman Academy.

Today’s games

Pool A will have Kingman Bulldogs vs. Mohave Thunderbirds at 9 a.m.

Pool A will feature Gila Ridge vs Page Sand Devils at 11 a.m.

Pool A will Mohave vs. Gila Ridge at 1 p.m.

Pool A will pit Kingman vs. Page Sand Devils 3 p.m.

Pool B will have Lee Williams vs. River Valley at 9 a.m.

Pool B will have Lake Havasu vs. Kingman Academy at 11 a.m.

Pool B will River Valley vs. Lake Havasu at 1 p.m.

Pool B has Lee Williams vs Kingman Academy at 3 p.m.

The Kingman Bulldogs (1-1) come into the game with momentum off an 11-2 shellacking of Williams on Saturday.

Mohave Thunderbirds are 1-1 on the season with a win over Parker, 11-1, on Saturday.

Gila Ridge Hawks (1-2-1) comes in after winning on Tuesday night by a score of 3-2 over Cibola.

Lee Williams Volunteers (1-0) with a season opening victory over Kingman 12-2.

River Valley Dust Devils (2-0) got a 10-6 victory over Parker on Friday.

Lake Havasu Knights have yet to play a game this season.

Kingman Academy Tigers are 0-4 on the season and lost two one-run games at the Wrangler Classic in Wickenburg last weekend.