Third Annual Mangy Mutt Race volunteer GeeGee Walls (left) guides walkers during the 1K and 5K run/walk near Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Campus Saturday. There were also 10- and 30-mile bicycle rides. More than 100 participants, many with their dogs, hit the dirt trails for the event that raised more than $10,000 for Low Cost Spay and Neuter. See the race results at www.mangymuttrace.com.