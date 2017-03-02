Local business owner making amends by raising funds for vets

KINGMAN – A fury over negative social media posts has spawned a charity.

Joe Kalous, 41, owner of Adan Repair auto shop, has been trying to raise money for the local veteran community by starting the Kingman Veteran and Homeless Callout earlier this year. He’s asking for 10,000 donations of $5 or more. If he reaches that goal, he’ll pitch in $10,000 of his own cash to benefit local veteran’s organizations.

A constant barrage of negative political commentary (mainly anti-Trump posts on Facebook) made his blood boil.

“Basically I woke up one morning and said, ‘Everybody wants to run their mouth but nobody wants to do anything,’” he said. He put out a call to his Facebook friends and hopes to get the money rolling in.

“I want to see them step up and help our vets,” he said.

Kalous served briefly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He joined in 1994, but got into legal trouble after the death of his father. He was discharged shortly after two years of service and wants to make up for past mistakes.

“I want to give back because I didn’t serve my country as well as I wanted to,” he said.

The Miner put Kalous in touch with Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council. After a few rounds of phone tag, the two men worked an agreement to channel the funds into local veteran causes.

“He likes our project downtown for doing Arnold Plaza,” Farrell said. JVAC is working with city, county and state governments to repurpose the downtown building into a transitional house for homeless vets. “Kalous has documented every single donation he’s gotten. He’s intent on helping our veterans.”

Before meeting with Farrell, Kalous requested donations be mailed or dropped off to Adan Repair at 4350 N. Arizona St. When asked why he didn’t set up a GoFundMe account, he was adamant about not paying another organization to help another organization (GoFundMe deducts a 5-percent fee from each donation). It turns out Kalous had good intentions, but wasn’t aware of other avenues for his charitable intentions.

“I don’t like seeing these people on the side of the road freezing,” he said. “There are tons of vets and organizations.”

Kalous currently keeps records of the donations, receipts and all. He just wants the money go to the right place. So far he’s had about 60 people donate a total of more than $2,500.

“I’ve never done anything like this,” he said. “Any help is appreciated.”

For more info or to donate, contact Kalous, 928-279-5790.