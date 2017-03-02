Obituary: Charlotte Jackson

Charlotte Jackson, 58, passed away on February 26, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona. Charlotte was born in Pomona, California on March 20, 1958. She is survived by her children David A. Jackson 33, Jessica L. Jackson 30, and Cassandra R. Hennings 29. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold W. Jackson. Charlotte was a warm, loving, giving, compassionate mother, friend, daughter, sister, and Nana who will be greatly missed.

Memorial Services will be performed at Praise Chapel on March 2, 2017 at 10:00am.