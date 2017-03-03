GIITEM, KPD nab four suspected of gang activity

KINGMAN – The commotion witnessed near the golf course Thursday morning was part of a gang task force sting that nabbed four people.

Detectives with the Mohave Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission Arizona State Gang Task Force arrested Fabian Braulio Acuna, 18, of Kingman on felony charges of threatening by a gang member, threatening by a gang member to promote a gang, assisting a criminal street gang, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct.

Also arrested were Anthony W. Chavez, 18, of Kingman on felony charges of threatening by a gang member, threatening by a gang member to promote a gang and assisting a criminal street gang; Kylie Tye McGee, 22, of Kingman on a felony charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a 19-year-old Kingman man on two misdemeanor warrants.



The arrests are the result of a two week investigation by GIITEM detectives, wherein Acuna and Chavez were suspected of threats and intimidation while involved in gang related activity.

Two search warrants served at residences in the 2700 block of Golf Drive (near Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course) and 800 block of Madison Street (near Southside Park) resulting in the arrests of Acuna, McGee and the other man. Chavez was located several hours later at another location and taken into custody. During the search warrant at Acuna’s residence on Golf Drive, assorted drug paraphernalia and a firearm were located.



All were booked into the Mohave County jail. The Kingman Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the service of the search warrants. Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter was also in the air during the warrant services.