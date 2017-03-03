Horoscope: March 3, 2017

Birthdays: Jessica Biel, 35; Julie Bowen, 47; Tone Loc, 51; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone bully you into something you don’t want to do. Be nice, but make it clear you have better things to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in activities or events that mean something to you. Taking part and expressing your thoughts will be met with both positive and negative responses.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will dangle temptations in front of you. Whether it’s a financial scam or emotional ploy, you are best to take a pass and do your own thing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Step away from anyone who shows unpredictable characteristics. You can do just fine on your own and will prosper if you are precise and follow through.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look over personal papers and take care of any medical concerns that crop up. Rely on past experiences to make good decisions and you’ll avoid confusion and uncertainty.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting involved in something that you find emotionally or mentally stimulating will open up your mind to new beginnings and awesome personal changes that will help you stabilize your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t argue. Look for an unobtrusive way to implement the changes you want to see happen. Courtesy and understanding will take you far and also help you determine what’s possible and what isn’t.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An older relative or friend will need your help. Make adjustments to your lifestyle if necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Watch someone in the background making quiet but progressive moves that could disrupt your position or your reputation. Engage in physical challenges that require endurance and courage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get together with old friends or attend a reunion that gives you the opportunity to follow through on situations you left unfinished.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Research will help you avoid making a mistake. Don’t rely on anyone but yourself when it comes to investments, medical or legal matters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your contribution to a cause that concerns you will give your reputation a boost. You’ll attract plenty of new associates.