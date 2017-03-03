Prep Roundup: Lee Williams dominates baseball tournament

KINGMAN – Mike Bathauer had a day at the plate, going 3-for-3, hitting a bomb and driving in 5 RBIs. Paul Giglio drove in three runs, Hunter Allen knocked in two runs and Matt Batauer drove in one run as Lee Williams stayed perfect on the season to move to 3-0.

Lee Williams scored nine runs in the second inning to mercy rule Kingman Academy 14-0 in Thursday’s afternoon Kingman tournament.

Lee Williams 16, River Valley 1

In their first game of the tournament, Lee Williams pounded out 14 hits as they destroyed River Valley 16-1 in a game that was called because of a 10 run lead.

Lake Havasu 11, Kingman Academy 1

Kingman Academy’s Wyatt Hall hit a double to score Ryan Hurley in the top of the fourth inning, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough as they were mercy ruled by Lake Havasu 11-1.

Levi Garcia had a double, Wyatt Hall, Ryan Hurley, Kannon Butler, Landon Colvig, and Noah Weiler, all had hits for the Tigers. Kingman Academy moves to 0-5 on the season.

Mohave 8, Kingman 0

Mohave scored seven run in the third inning to take an 8-0 victory over the Kingman Bulldogs in the Kingman baseball tournament. Thunderbird’s pitcher Bjorn Syme pitched four strong innings and no-hit the Bulldogs.

The championship tournament begins today with eight games scheduled beginning at 9 a.m. at KHS.