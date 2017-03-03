Rockers Wayland will headline March 31 concert at Beale Celebrations

KINGMAN – The local entertainment scene is picking up with comedy shows, community concerts, Beale Street Theater productions and now the first big-name concert to be held at Beale Celebrations.

The world-touring band Wayland will play the recently renovated venue March 31, a Friday, with Brad Johnson and the Killin’ Time Band as the opener.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased online at www.BealeCelebrations.com or Eventbrite. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

“This event promises to be one of the biggest country and rock concert events ever done in Kingman,” said Jamie Taylor, manager of Beale Celebrations.

True to their Midwest work ethic, Wayland has a reputation for high-energy live shows. The band is always on tour, averaging 200 to 300 shows a year.

Perfect harmonies, riveting guitar solos and lyrics that connect to working-class America keep this band in demand. They have shared bills with rock bands such as Alice in Chains, Volbeat, Halestorm, Rob Zombie, Brett Michaels and Sammy Hagar.

Johnson, a Southern California singer-songwriter who now lives in Kingman, plays a mix of country, rock and original music.

He played a New Year’s Eve show at Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge in 2015. His band punches out some of today’s best country music, along with original songs from his soon-to-be-released album.

“Brad has a voice that has been compared to Toby Keith,” Taylor said. “This show will surely sell out.”

Beale Celebrations, owned by Swiss real estate investor Werner Fleischmann, was renovated in 2016 with sound-proof panels around the inside, state-of-the-art sound system and projection video equipment.

Steve Smith of Kingman Advertising designed the turquoise façade for Beale Celebrations based on the Pan Pacific Auditorium in Los Angeles with a modern streamlined architectural style.

It has a full bar with beer on tap from local favorite Black Bridge Brewery, along with food concessions.

Taylor hopes this concert will be the first of many live performances coming to Beale Celebrations. The 6,000-square-foot event center is available for private meetings, parties and weddings.