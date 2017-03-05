Editorial: Pride, lies and hypocrisy

It was a fun-filled Friday (Thursday for us) learning all about the Women Making History this year. They receive their awards at 2 p.m. today at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St., and the event is open to the public.

When I read about the accomplishments of these nine women, my heart swelled with pride.

They represent Kingman and what Kingman is and can be. Reading stories such as these convey a message that great things are happening here, and more considerable changes and additions to Kingman are on the way.

The real reason for the bloating of my heart with pride? These are my neighbors. These are people who I can point to and say, “Kingman is a good town.”

To Sue Baughman, Susan Burdsal, Morgan Carroll, Trish Cobb, Christie Freiday, Sharon Henry, Kari Jo Hill, Kelly Shuffler Moore, and Attiya Salim: I say thank you.

Thank you for being quality neighbors.

…

My newfound friend, Gov. Doug Ducey, is excited about having the Trump administration in place and that it should give local governments more control over the governing of its citizens.

It would be admirable if it’s true.

Ducey spoke of limited government at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. He blamed the federal government for what he deemed to be “a poverty trap,” because “they’re incentivizing people not to work rather than putting together programs to get them back into the workforce.”

The governor claimed Arizona could do a better job at the state level than what the federal government has done.

If Ducey believes that is the best way to govern, then he needs to deem it the way he’s going to provide leadership and that we can trust in that.

Ducey has to be prepared to tell the Trump administration “hands off” when it starts to interfere in matters determined by the voters in Arizona. My hope for our governor is that when the federal government attempts to step in here, Ducey will hold up his hand and tell the administration to stop. I fear he may not because he and Trump have “Rs” after their names on the ballot.

When the feds come to Arizona wanting to crack down on marijuana, I’m now expecting Ducey to tell them, “No thanks, we got this.”

…

It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent, or Libertarian, if you believe in America it’s time for a change.

Sure the process has to run its course, unless the honorable thing happens.

Jeff Sessions needs to resign as the 84th Attorney General of the United States.

The chief law enforcement officer of the U.S. doesn’t get to lie, and he especially doesn’t get to commit perjury in front of the Congress of the United States.

It’s a simple matter of character. Does he represent America’s character? I hope not.