Horoscope: March 5, 2017

Birthdays: Kevin Connolly, 43; Matt Lucas, 43; Eva Mendes, 43; Dean Stockwell, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes will make you feel good about how you look and who you are. Plan something special with the person you love and make this a day to remember.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Socialize, but don’t mix business with pleasure. Display how innovative and creative you can be and you will be given the encouragement and suggestions you need to start something new.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deception and disillusionment will prevent you from making a good decision. Back away if you feel uncertain or in doubt.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Hold back if you feel like you are being pulled into someone else’s world. Temptation and the desire to do things you don’t normally do will be overwhelming.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Doing things for others will help you get ahead. Offer your services, physical assistance and knowledge, but not your cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Protect what you’ve worked so hard to acquire. Don’t let anyone jeopardize your reputation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take part in events that will make you a better person. Physical activities will help you gain strength and make you feel good about the way you look and what you have to offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of matters concerning investments, inheritance and taking care of other people’s affairs. Someone will leave you in charge of something that will require time and energy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your personal thoughts and emotions to yourself. Make plans to spend time with someone you love and enjoy doing things with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t share your feelings readily. Someone will pry in order to find out personal information that could jeopardize you personally or professionally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be torn between what you feel and what you know about someone close to you. Look for the good in whatever situation you face and you will find a way to turn a negative into a positive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t give in to emotional manipulation. Bring about personal changes at home that will lead to greater equality and balance between you and those you deal with daily.