Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club member Jo Ann Oxsen treats a child near Caborca, Sonora, Mexico. Oxsen shared her recent rotary trip in a PowerPoint slide presentation to the club. Fifty-five rotarians from California and Arizona participated in the trip assisting local nurses and Caborca rotarians in inoculating disadvantaged children in outlying areas against polio that could come from local parasites found in the soil.