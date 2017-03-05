KPD looking for info on 2015 homicide

KINGMAN – Kingman Police are still investigating the murder of Arlica Christine Dendy, 29 of Kingman, whose body was found Aug. 23, 2015, in the desert south of Radar Hill.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the circumstances leading up to Dendy’s death are still unclear. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a homicide by gun shot. The body was discovered by a man walking his dog.

Her last description was a white female adult, approximately 5-0, brown hair, wearing a white and pink striped shirt, with multiple tattoos on her left wrist (multiple stars and “Royalty” written with a small crown design), and Kanji (various Asian language characters) tattooed her right calf. Her jewelry was described as several rings (one with a red dice) and two necklaces (one having a skeleton key attached to it). Investigators believed the subject had been deceased for at least a week while exposed to the elements.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, file an anonymous report to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.”