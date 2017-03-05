Letter: Justice Must Be Served

In this great country of ours, this legal system is done unfairly, and we, as taxpayers, should take a stand and fight.

It seems that our legal system only cares for the guilty instead of the victims of crime, big or small. It’s read in Exodus 20:15, “Thou Shalt Not Steal,” but yet our legal system is stealing from us taxpayers.

They love to assume that we the victims are guilty and the guilty are innocent. That also goes for killing. (Exodus 20:13)

Which really doesn’t surprise me one bit. Why pay these clowns if we aren’t getting justice served equally? We must take a stand and fight fwor equal justice for all and liberty as well.

– Kenny Lee Barrows