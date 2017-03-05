Mayor, city manager speak with public prior to Tuesday’s council meeting

KINGMAN – Coffee with Mayor Monica Gates was a segue of sorts to Tuesday’s Kingman City Council meeting.

Gates was joined by City Manager John Dougherty for the second Mayor’s Morning Mingle with members of the community at Calico’s Friday morning. At least 10 local residents, business owners and community leaders made an appearance to discuss issues regarding past, present and future concerns for the city.

Gates and Dougherty tackled the topics of Kingman Crossing, the local economy, tourism and the elephant in the room – potholes.

Both the mayor and city manager will be frantically working with city staff to find a solution that is cost effective, practical and long-lasting.

“We cannot allow these streets to deteriorate,” Dougherty said.

Route 66 on El Trovatore Hill was the center of the discussion, especially since tourist season is right around the corner. Dougherty said there are sewer lines under the road that could also use an upgrade and asserted that rather than dump money into a quick and easy Band-aid solution, replacing the lines as well as proper long-term repair of the street surface would be more cost-effective.

Kingman residents Mike Wagner and Coylynn Colbaugh were highly vocal on what kind of shiny, flashy objects could be added to the city’s landscape.



Both had a bandoleer of questions and suggestions regarding everything from local horseback riding, Disneyland-esque Route 66 banners leading tourists through town, a Route 66 ‘Walk of Fame,’ and what to do about the brightly-colored but vacant building formerly known as the Smokin’ Body Jewelry and smoke shop on Beale Street.

The chat was more casual than the city council chamber prim-and-proper discussions, and wasn’t a forum for making brash, irrational accusations and jumping to conclusions.

“It’s all about identifying priorities,” Gates said.

Morning coffee events will be held the first Friday of each month at a different location. A video of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Kingman Facebook page. The next mingle will be April 7 at White Cliffs Senior Living.

The Kingman City Council meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 310 N. Fourth St. and is open to the public.